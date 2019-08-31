Popular TV actor Hina Khan is a fitness freak, we all know that. Hina’s obsession for fitness is only too well known — in fact the actor is known to never miss her daily exercise regime, which explains that toned look. To motivate and inspire fans, Hina regularly posts videos and pictures on social media so that they take to working out. She has now posted a video on her Instagram handle where she is seen performing perfect kickboxing with the help of a trainer.

Hina is very particular about her exercise regime and is also a very diligent actress. The actor is a part of the much-hyped Vikram Bhatt’s ‘Hacked’ in which she is playing a hot and sensational diva. Hina has started preparing for her role which requires a lot of toned and hot body. While uploading the post, Hina wrote, “Dreams don’t work unless you do💪 And yes I don’t need a cure for my pink addiction😉”.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s pictures and video of kickass Kickboxing:

Hina Khan has last worked in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 and entertained her fans as Komolika. She made her debut into the world of films with ‘Lines’ which is based on the backdrop of Kargil war. It is reportedly a love story set in Kashmir. Hina, who originally hails from the valley was seen playing a character named Nazia.

Hina became one of the finalists in Bigg Boss 11 and her stint in the show was loved by all. It was only after Bigg Boss, Hina bagged the mega project with Balaji. However, she soon exited the show to foray into films.

She enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram with over 5.9 million followers.