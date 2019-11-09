One of the most gorgeous actors of Indian television, Hina Khan has a mammoth fan-following. The actor’s popularity could be clearly felt when she appeared in Bigg Boss season 11. Shilpa Shinde won the show while Hina was the first runner-up. She is a powerhouse of talent. Be it a simple role of Akshara in “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” or the negative character of Komolika, or even her participation in reality shows like “Bigg Boss” and “Khatron Ke Khiladi” Hina Khan has always given her best and impressed the audiences.

Recently, a video of Hina is doing rounds on the internet where she sang the famous song from Raazi movie, “Dilbaro.” The audience could not believe that Hina could deliver the song so beautifully. It was as if a recording was going on.

She looked super hot in a very attractive black-colored figure-hugging dress at an award show.

Watch the video here:

Last year, Hina Khan took to her social media handle to share a video of her singing skills, where the actor was seen singing a song from Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Raazi’, titled ‘Dilbaro’, which is originally sung by Harshdeep Kaur. View this post on Instagram Being a Kashmiri girl myself I know how simplicity can be breathtakingly beautiful. This song surely takes me back to the most beloved memory lanes. Thank you @meghnagulzar @aliaabhatt @shankarehsaanloy @harshdeepkaurmusic @sarafvibh for rejuvenating our folk songs with the absolution of simplicity much needed in these times.A small token of love and my best wishes for #Raazi A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on May 7, 2018 at 2:54am PDT

Just a few days ago, Hina was in the limelight for sharing her mirror selfie with beau Rocky Jaiswal. Her romance with the supervising producer of “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” serial became well known during her stint as a contestant in “Bigg Boss” in 2016.