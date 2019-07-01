Kasautii Zindagii Kay fame Hina Khan has been making way too many headlines recently, whether it is for her upcoming film Lines or it is just impressing all of us with her fashion statements. The hot actor recently crooned the sing Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage from Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani’s Kabir Singh and boy; it is so good that you will play Hina’s version on loop. Khan shared a video of the same on her YouTube channel. The video uploaded on June 30, 2019, has garnered 41,615 views as of now.

Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage has become the anthem for broken hearts. The original track is sung by Arijit Singh and is written by Mithoon. The music is also given by Mithoon. It is an off-beat sad-romantic number as it is different from conventional songs of this kind.

Watch Hina Khan singing Tujhe Kitna Chahne Lage:

It is well-known that Hina Khan is not only a fine actor, but she is also blessed with a good voice and while she has earlier crooned Dilbaro from Raazi, after listening to this we hope she sings a song for a Bollywood film soon.

Hina has been into the buzz for her debut at 72nd International Cannes Film Festival where she rocked the red carpet in beautiful gowns.

On the professional front, Hina Khan was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as a hot vamp Kolmolika on the small screen and is going to make her Bollywood debut with the film ‘Lines’ really soon. She will be seen in the role of a young Muslim girl who lives near the Line of Control. The 1999 Kargil war is the backdrop of the film and veteran actress Farida Jalal is also playing a vital role in it.