Television actor Hina Khan, who slayed the red carpet at 72nd International Cannes Film Festival is finally back to the bay after wrapping up the shooting of her Bollywood debut film Lines. Earlier today, she made her appearance for the launch of makeup brushes by Ayesha Mulla. For the event, she opted for Maison Armine Ohanyan Paris outfit. She also took to Instagram to share the set of pictures from the event and looked hot, as always. In the photos, she can be seen donning a lemon yellow floral dress. She completed her look with a stylish ponytail, a pair of earrings, pink heels and minimal makeup.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Today in Mumbai for the launch of Makeup brushes by @makeupbyayeshamulla Outfit by @armineohanyanofficial Earrings by @aquamarine_jewellery Ring by @curiocottagejewelry Heels by @zara Styled by @sayali_vidya MUA @sachinmakeupartist Hair stylist @sayedsaba by @rishabhkphotography.” (sic)

Check out the pictures here:

Earlier, she has shared some adorable pictures with Ekta Kapoor to wish her on her birthday. Both the ladies can be seen smiling and having a conversation in the candid clicks. She captioned it, “Candid but real.. she only knows how to make people smile.. Shine on @ektaravikapoor Happy Birthday.” (sic)



The actor was made her debut at Cannes Film Festival and slayed the red carpet with her stunning grey-gown look. Before she bid adieu to Cannes, the actor got touristy and wondered on the streets and also gave her her fans a tour of the place through her lens.

On the work front, she will be next seen in Lines. The film is set in Kashmir during the times of Kargil war. The film revolves around the story of the lives of people staying close to the LOC.