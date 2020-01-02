The entire world was lit with joy and happiness as they welcomed in 2020. Social media was flooded with wishes and posts for the festival. Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities were not behind when it came to celebrating the festival. From Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Saif Ali Khan, the celebrities have swooned us away with their adorable New Year posts. And now, Hina Khan is the new entry in the list. The actor has shared some sizzling and hot pictures of hers in Yellow floor-length gown and we are feeling jealous of her fashion statements.

In the pictures, shared by Hina, the actor can be seen dressed in a yellow shimmer gown for the event. Along with the stunning gown, Hina styled her hair with soft curls and accessories to round off her look. Post getting ready, the diva struck several poses before heading for the event.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram Wearing one, to spread #Smile A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jan 2, 2020 at 12:20am PST

On New Years, Hina wished her Instagram family with a beautiful message – “Keep your face to the sun and you will never see the shadows.. First post of 2020 and I am in love with it.. #OurSweetConnection🌞 Coz She was made of sunlight Plzzz Shine on me this year too like always 😊 Bismillah 🙏”.