Television hottie Hina Khan is one of the fashionable actors of the industry. She every time proves that whatever the time is, get up, dress up and slay like a diva. The fashion icon never misses a chance to flaunt her beauty and when it comes to dressing up, she is on the top of the list to get full marks for makeup, hair and the outfit.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor makes head turn be it her gym looks or her red carpet outfits, Hina shows us how to slay in each avatar. Lately, she shared a stunning fusion look in a monochrome outfit. She took to Instagram to share her look in a series of photos. The black and white outfit designed by Rajdeep Ranawat has managed to leave her fans in awe of her style. The cape is giving a different look to the actor and can be seen flaunting the beauty with glamour and a whole lot of swag.

With the white top and black baggy pants, Hina added a pair of stilettos and her makeup was spot on. Hina has joined the judges on the sets of Nach Baliye 9 and for the same, she donned this stunning look. “Outfit by @rajdeep.ranawat.official jewellery @silverstreakstore styled by @sayali_vidya MUA @sachinmakeupartist Hair stylist @sayedsaba 📸 @rishabhkphotography “, Hina captions.

Hina recently attended Gold Awards 2019 and won as many as five big awards at the event. Hina was honoured for her performance in the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay along with an award for the fittest actor. She was also felicitated for her journey at the Cannes International Film Festival. The actor felt overwhelming after winning so many awards and took to Instagram to share the pictures in which she was seen posing with her trophies.

On the professional front, Hina unveiled the first look of her debut movie, Lines, at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Hina has also been roped in for Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked which is touted to be a horror flick. Apart from this, Hina has a psychological crime drama opposite Adhyayan Suman, titled Damaged Season 2. Her first look from Country of Blind, her debut Indo – Hollywood movie was also dropped recently.