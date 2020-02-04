Popular actor Hina Khan has been known to be an in-born fashionista with her infectious smiles, and elegant take on fashion. This diva is one of the adored and prominent characters that netizens went gaga over Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Bigg Boss. Today, as she is busy promoting her film Hacked, we would love to show you her take on co-ords. She was a vision that you could not stop admiring.

Hina Khan looked stunning in pink co-ords consisting of a knot front top teamed up with high waist pants which she paired with multi-coloured purple heels. The actor tied up her hair into a ponytail and opted for a nude makeup look with purple eyeliner as she posed in front of the paparazzi. This had made her fans go gaga and they flooded into her Insta page to express their admiration for this lovable actress.

Talking about Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked, it features Hina Khan, Rohan Shah and Mohit Malhotra in the lead roles. The story revolves around a 19-year-old boy who gets obsessed with a woman in her early 30s named Sameera Khanna (Hina Khan) hacks into her social media accounts to take revenge when she refuses to be in a romantic relationship with him. What ensues is a scary world for Sameera when she realises that she’s being watched all the time. She gets to know that all her private pictures have been leaked on social media, emails are being sent from her accounts without her knowledge and the boy has even accessed the details of her funds and other confidential information.

Hacked is scheduled to be released on Februray 7, 2020.