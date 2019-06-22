Television beauty Hina Khan has made an enchanting performance in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Komolika, and sexy appearance at the red carpet in Cannes Film Festival, where she unveiled the poster of her film- Lines, she went on for further projects in Switzerland, Milan and Paris. Hina was also shooting for her film titled Wish List opposite UK-based actor Jitendra Rai and it is being directed by Rahat Kazmi. After her tight schedules and vacation, Hina is back to form in the gym. While scrolling her feed, we got some of her gym videos.

Recently, Hina shared a series of pictures and videos on social media wherein she is seen doing some heavy duty workouts. She is the perfect motivation and inspiration for all her fans. In the clip, Hina can be seen pulling a heavy plate with a string around her neck. She is doing the exercises along with lunges. She captioned her post as, “#workoutwithhinakhan #workoutstories.” Fans started flooding the comments section with praises for the diva.

Dressed in black crop top and workout legging, the actor can be seen sweating out hard at the gym. Starting from leg exercises to abs, the actor seems to nail everything with her hard work and dedication.

Watch here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jun 22, 2019 at 12:51am PDT

Hina Khan is fond of food and believes the only solution for fitness is a balance between your workout and diet. She hits the gym 5 times week and her schedule involves all sorts of exercise like weight training, stretching and cardio.

Have a look at some of her more gym pics:

View this post on Instagram 🌟⭐️✨#WorkOutWithHinaKhan A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jun 17, 2019 at 5:52am PDT