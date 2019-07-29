Hina Khan, who gained fame after starring in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, now has a huge number of fan followers. The actor was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay and is now gearing up for her next international project. Hina, who was shooting in an undisclosed location, took to her Instagram to share a stunning picture of herself from an airplane.

Hina was recently in Srinagar shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s project, North of Srinagar. The actor has now returned to Mumbai and shared picture from the flight on Instagram. In one of the photos, Hina, who loves clicking selfies for her fans posed in a cool pair of sunglasses and an off-white jacket.

Earlier, she shared a throwback picture with her family on Instagram and captioned it, “La Familia #HomeSicknessStriked#MajorMissingScenes.”

View this post on Instagram La Familia #HomeSicknessStriked #MajorMissingScenes A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jul 27, 2019 at 11:58pm PDT

The actor made her debut at Cannes Film Festival 2019 and slayed the red carpet with her stunning grey-gown look. She launched her debut film Lines and is now in Switzerland with her beau Rocky Jaiswal.

At the Cannes Film Festival, the film’s first poster was released at India Pavilion session where Hina talked about the film along with the team.

On the professional front, Hina has wrapped up the shooting of Lines where she will be seen alongside veteran actor Farida Jalal. Lines is set in Kashmir during the times of Kargil war. The film revolves around the story of the lives of people staying close to the LOC. The film is directed by Hussain Khan and produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, and Zeba Sajid along with Jayant Jaiswal. Lines is a tragic love story and also features veteran actor Farida Jalal.