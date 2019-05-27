Television actor Hina Khan is busy shooting for an upcoming project in Switzerland and most of the times she is busy with her work. Whenever Hina gets time, she uploads pictures of snow covered mountains and green land. This time, the diva shared her own picture in a stunning pink and white striped ensemble (crop top and pants) and looked hot AF. In her Instagram stories, Hina shared a few videos of the picturesque location with beau Rocky Jaiswal.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay star has already proved her mettle at the Cannes Film Festival. Along with this sporty look, Hina is also seen sporting a pair of sneakers and sunglasses. Her hair is partially open and Hina also added a sling bag to complete her stylish look.

Check out Hina Khan’s pictures here:

PC:https://www.instagram.com/realhinakhan/

Hina Khan will be seen in the upcoming short film ‘Lines’. The film also stars Rishi Bhutani and Farida Jalal. It is helmed by Hussein Khan and is based on the 1999 Kargil War between India and Pakistan. The poster shoes Hina in an intense avatar with barbed wires cutting across her face. The film is expected to hit the screens in the month of August 2019. Also, Hina has bagged a role in Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming film.



The movie’s first official look will be unveiled at the Cannes Film Festival.