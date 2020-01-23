Actor Hina Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt’s film Hacked. Kickstarting promotions of her upcoming film, she is again making heads turn with her stylish and hot look on social media. Taking to Instagram, she has shared her slew of pictures in a plain one-shoulder white dress. She has completed her look with subtle makeup, highlighted cheeks, perfect eye makeup, a pair of earrings, a dash of lipstick and hair styled in loose curls.

With a pair of floral heels, she is temperatures soaring with her stylish and glamorous look. Sharing the post, she wrote, “OOTD for #Hacked Promotions Dress by @mitaliwadhwa earrings by @bellofox Heels by @dech_barrouci Styled by @sayali_vidya MUA @satyamakeupartist Hairstylist @sayedsaba @rishabhkphotography.” (sic)

Earlier, she has uploaded her photos in white round-neck top teamed up with floral pink pants. She completed her look with subtle makeup, a pair of earrings, kohl in eyes and a a dash of pink lipstick. Her look was from one of the episodes of the reality show Bigg Boss 13. Sharing the post, she wrote, “Outfit @labelmannatgupta Earrings @arvinofashions @curiocottagejewelry Heels @stella.shoestolove Styled by @sayali_vidya MUA @satyamakeupartist Hair stylist @sayedsaba @rishabhkphotography.” (sic)



Talking about the film Hacked, it revolves around a 19-year-old boy who gets obsessed with a woman in her early 30s named Sameera Khanna (Hina Khan) hacks into her social media accounts to take revenge when she refuses to be in a romantic relationship with him. What ensues is a scary world for Sameera when she realises that she’s being watched all the time. She gets to know that all her private pictures have been leaked on social media, emails are being sent from her accounts without her knowledge and the boy has even accessed the details of her funds and other confidential information.



Recently, her web series Damaged 2 has released. It marked Hina’s debut in the digital world. Apart from this, she was last seen in Arijit Singh’s song ‘Raanjhana’ opposite Priyank Sharma. She has several film projects under her kitty. She will be making her Bollywood debut with The Lines. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. Another film under her kitty is Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl.