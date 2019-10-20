It is pretty awesome to check out TV’s hottest icon Hina Khan wearing a blingy dress to swoon her fans on lazy Sunday morning. After back-to-back shootings and hectic schedules, Hina is back to make social media drool over her recent picture in a black metallic dress. The actor took to her social handle to share shot from her recent photoshoot for an event.

The Kasuatii Zindagi Kay actor kept her look sweet and simple. With soft waves and red bold lips, Hina looks sexy yet beautiful in this get-up. She captions the pic as, “When I don’t say a word and you know exactly what I mean ☺️”

Be it traditional wear or a sexy cocktail dress, she knows how to carry it with a style. Hina has always impressed her girl fans with fashion sense and makeup.

Check out her look below:

 

 
When I don’t say a word and you know exactly what I mean ☺️

For me, fashion is all about adding a bit of glam and fun to my outfits. I got inspired by the stylish and powerful HP Spectre x360 to create this fabulous look! I am in love with the gem cut design of this device and that is why I created this Cut-Crease makeup inspired by it. It is definitely my favourite element from this ensemble. I also love the fact that HP Spectre x360 is not just a pretty device but also packs a host of powerful features. Most important for me is the battery life that lasts all day. So of course, I styled my outfit with these high heeled-Pumps for that powerful feel to match Spectre’s ultra-powerful tech. Also, these are so comfortable, I can run in them all day long, just like the battery life of this device. I finished my look with a dramatic red lip, to match the dramatic display of the laptop. I am absolutely loving it! HP Spectre x360 is indeed the best style companion I could ask for! Now this is how we combine style with tech. #HPinVogue #HPSpectrex360 @hp_india

The actor recently attended Gold Awards 2019 and won as many as five big awards at the event. Hina was honoured for her performance in the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay along with an award for the fittest actor. She was also felicitated for her journey at the Cannes International Film Festival. The actor felt overwhelming after winning so many awards and took to Instagram to share the pictures in which she was seen posing with her trophies.

This isn’t the first time Hina Khan has set the internet on fire with her pictures. Here are some that have earlier made fans raise brows on social media.

 

 
Hina has also been roped in for Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked which is touted to be a horror flick. Apart from this, Hina has a psychological crime drama opposite Adhyayan Suman, titled Damaged Season 2. Her first look from Country of Blind, her debut Indo – Hollywood movie was also dropped recently.