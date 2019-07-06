Actor Hina Khan recently visited Srinagar to have a workshop for her upcoming film. During her stay at the stunning place, she decided to revive her childhood memory and as mentioned by various media reports, Hina walked barefooted to popular mosque Hazrat Sayeed Yakoob Sahib, a place she used to visit as a child while growing up in the city. Several pictures of Hina clicking selfies while wearing a burqa are going viral on social media. A few of them were shared by the actor herself on her Instagram stories.

In one picture that the Kasautii Zindagii Kay-star has shared on her Instagram timeline, she is seen expressing her happiness over visiting a place that’s nostalgic to her. The picture which the beautiful sunshine fills the background has been captioned as, “But the Lord stood with me and strengthened me.. 🙏” (sic)

View this post on Instagram But the Lord stood with me and strengthened me.. 🙏 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jul 5, 2019 at 7:11am PDT

Hina also posed with a few fans outside a mosque. A few of her other pictures are here:

Another picture in which Hina looks absolutely radiant in a no-makeup look and surrounded by the positivity is the most shared picture from her Srinagar visit. Check this out:

Along with Hina’s team, her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal also accompanied her to the place. Together, they took the most of the opportunity to soak in the beauty of Srinagar and went running. The actor is now heading to an undisclosed location with the team of her film.