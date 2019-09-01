The fans boredom just got treated ahead of the workaholic week and Hina Khan is to be credited. Flooding the social media with oh-so-sexy pictures of hers from a recent photoshoot, Hina not only set fans drooling but also won the appreciation of her actor-friend Priyank Sharma.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hina uploaded three different posts carrying a plethora of her pictures from different angles and fans day was made. Donning a sky blue and white stripe suit, paired with a white V-neck tee inside, Hina contrasted her look with yellow heels and pulled back her hair in a loose bun that complimented the look well. The post was captioned, “Verified

I vibe different.. Thank you so much @renaultindia for having me and giving me the privilege to announce the very first set of deliveries of Renault Triber in Mumbai.. : @rishabhkphotography (sic).” Quick to comment, Priyank wrote, “Hayeee TOTA(तोता) meri (sic)”, punctuating it with various emojis.

On the professional front, Hina was last seen in Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2 where she entertained her fans as Komolika. She made her debut into the world of films with Lines which is based on the backdrop of Kargil war. It is reportedly a love story set in Kashmir. Hina, who originally hails from the valley was seen playing a character named Nazia.

Hina became one of the finalists in Bigg Boss 11 and her stint in the show was loved by all. It was only after Bigg Boss, Hina bagged the mega project with Balaji. However, she soon exited the show to foray into films.

She enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram with over 5.9 million followers.