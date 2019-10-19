The wedding season is about to begin and as brides zero down on their looks, television hottie Hina Khan set them some goals as she oozed Akshara vibes acing the bridal look with autumn feels. Flooding the Internet with sultry pictures from her latest photoshoot, Hina set the temperatures soaring with her grace and charms in the bridal look.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hina shared a plethora of pictures featuring her in a dull orange lehenga teamed with similar-coloured crop blouse and net dupatta, all three pieces of clothing smeared with golden sequins. Accessorising her look with heavy pearl and gold tika, a neckpiece and a ring, Hina left her beautiful mid-parted tresses, straight down. Wearing makeup in nude shades, Hina captioned one post, “Jhuki jhuki si nazar (sic)” while the other was captioned with maple leaf emoji and the following one captioned, “Lehenga by @smitashaofficial Neckpiece & ring @kohar_jewellery Mangtika @jewellerybyasthajagwani Styled by @sayali_vidya MUA @sachinmakeupartist Hair stylist @sayedsaba @rishabhkphotography (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Jhuki jhuki si nazar A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Oct 18, 2019 at 4:38am PDT

View this post on Instagram 🍁 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Oct 18, 2019 at 4:43am PDT

Hina Khan was recently in news for supporting Aamna Sharif and her character portrayal of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. Aamna, who has returned to the small screen after a long gap, has stepped into Hina Khan‘s shoes as Komolika in the show after the latter quit owing to film commitments. The actor was making buzz a few days back when her look was released last week and instantly compared to Hina Khan’s.

People were actually drawn towards comparing the two actresses on-screen as they did earlier with Urvashi Dholakia when Hina entered the show. The results made Hina Khan on the top but she was so much upset with people comparing both the actors.

Hina recently attended Gold Awards 2019 and won as many as five big awards at the event. Hina was honoured for her performance in the role of Komolika in Kasautii Zindagii Kay along with an award for the fittest actor. She was also felicitated for her journey at the Cannes International Film Festival. The actor felt overwhelming after winning so many awards and took to Instagram to share the pictures in which she was seen posing with her trophies.

The actor has come a long way from her days of playing the role of Akshara Maheshwari in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Hina is one of the most sought after faces in the entertainment industry and her success story is surely inspiring. On the professional front, Hina unveiled the first look of her debut movie, Lines, at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Hina has also been roped in for Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked which is touted to be a horror flick. Apart from this, Hina has a psychological crime drama opposite Adhyayan Suman, titled Damaged Season 2. Her first look from Country of Blind, her debut Indo – Hollywood movie was also dropped recently.