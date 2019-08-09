Television’s famous face, Hina Khan, who is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Lines, is setting the internet on fire with her latest set of pictures. Known for her perfectly toned body and contagious smile, she makes her fans ogle over her. Earlier today, she took to Instagram to share her photos in a breezy floral outfit. In the photos, she can be seen donning a white top and pastel pink palazzo teamed up with matching long shrug. With minimal makeup and black heels, she looks gorgeous, as always.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “#KhushRangHina (sic)”

View this post on Instagram 🌸 #KhushRangHina A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Aug 9, 2019 at 8:20am PDT

In another post, she can be seen posing with a lily flower and looks stunning in a monochrome picture. She captioned it, “I live at ease like a Lily. (sic)”

View this post on Instagram I live at ease like a Lily❣️ A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Aug 9, 2019 at 8:22am PDT



Earlier, she took to Instagram to share her series of pictures from the Delhi airport and looked stunning. She opted for comfortable clothing and donned a dress with transparent aviators. She is enjoying her me time with a cuppa coffee. The actress is a gym freak and works out regularly to maintain her hourglass figure. In the caption, she wrote: “Work travel 🧳 let’s go✈️”.

View this post on Instagram Work travel 🧳 let’s go✈️ A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Aug 7, 2019 at 6:57pm PDT



Meanwhile, on the work front, she has wrapped up the shooting of The Lines alongside veteran actor Farida Jalal. Apart from this, she will be seen in the film Wish List and North of Srinagar. She was last seen in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay in which she played the iconic character of the television vamp, Komolika.

The actor revealed her thoughts about the film Lines on the Instagram account and wrote, “Emotions don’t change because of the borders in between, the life and plight of Nazia is a simple portrayal of any girl who faces the magnitude of ordinary challenges in a not so ordinary story.