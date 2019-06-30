Hina Khan, who is travelling back and forth for her work commitments, never misses engaging with her fans over social media. She has always impressed the fashion police with her sartorial choices and style statement. From her abroad wandering around to her airport diaries, she always rocks her fashion statement. Lately, she took to Instagram to share her series of pictures from the Mumbai airport and looked stunning. She opted for comfortable clothing and donned white top teamed up with blue trousers and a matching jacket. With minimal makeup and a dash of nude lipstick, she slays her look like a diva.

Sharing the photos, she captioned it, “She was a wild wanderer, like a lioness in the jungle and a happy soul. (sic)”

Take a look at the picture here:



Earlier, she has uploaded her pictures in a white top and peach palazzo. With floral hairband and minimal makeup, she looks like a fresh breath of air. Her summery look will definitely give you cue for summer fashion.

View this post on Instagram Hello there🌸 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jun 27, 2019 at 6:18am PDT



A few days back, she has shared a few throwback pictures of Switzerland which show snow-capped mountains and what we can’t ignore is her pictures with her new friend Lucy, who is a big fluffy cat. She can be seen wearing a quilted yellow jacket with a multi-colour hair band. Her no makeup look photos will instantly rejuvenate and refresh your senses. As Hina poses for the pictures, the cat also looks into the lens and gets clicked.

View this post on Instagram Meet Lucy… #SwissDiaries #SherKhanWithMiniSherKhan #Garfield A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Jun 26, 2019 at 3:43pm PDT



Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in Bollywood film Lines alongside veteran actor Farida Jalal. Talking about the film, Hina Khan will be seen in a de-glam look as she will be playing the role of timid Muslim girl Nazia. The actor revealed her thoughts about the film on the Instagram account and wrote, “Emotions don’t change because of the borders in between, the life and plight of Nazia is a simple portrayal of any girl who faces the magnitude of ordinary challenges in a not so ordinary story.