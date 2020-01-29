Television actor Hina Khan’s Bollywood debut film Hacked’s promotions are going in full swing and she is actively talking about the film while flaunting her sartorial choices and giving out major fashion goals. For the promotions, the actor opted for a denim-on-denim look and looked absolutely gorgeous. Taking to Instagram, she has uploaded her slew of photos in collar denim top teamed up with denim pants and matching blue heels. She completed her look with a pair of earrings, dewy makeup, pink blush eye makeup and a dash of pink nude lipstick.

She styled her hair in a low ponytail, tied with a white floral scarf leaving the tresses to fall on her face. Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “#Hacked Promotions Seperates by @mellowdrama_official Earrings @radhikaagrawalstudio Heels @berleighluxuryStyled by @sayali_vidya MUA @satyamakeupartist Hairstylist @sayedsaba 📸 @mayurnarangikar.” (sic)

Take a look at the photos here:

She has also shared her pictures in a white collared top and black flurry skirt teamed up with a belt around the waist. With smokey eyes, a pair of earrings, perfect makeup and a dash of lipstick, she looks hot, as always. She has styled her hair in a stylish bun and she will definitely give you major fashion goals.

Talking about the film Hacked, it revolves around a 19-year-old boy who gets obsessed with a woman in her early 30s named Sameera Khanna (Hina Khan) hacks into her social media accounts to take revenge when she refuses to be in a romantic relationship with him. What ensues is a scary world for Sameera when she realises that she’s being watched all the time. She gets to know that all her private pictures have been leaked on social media, emails are being sent from her accounts without her knowledge and the boy has even accessed the details of her funds and other confidential information.

Recently, her web series Damaged 2 was released. It marked Hina’s debut in the digital world. Apart from this, she was also seen in Arijit Singh’s song ‘Raanjhana’ opposite Priyank Sharma.

She has several film projects under her kitty. She will be making her Bollywood debut with The Lines. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. Another film under her kitty is Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl.