Never seen citing an excuse to procrastinate the grind, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2‘s ex-Komolika, Hina Khan, was found sweating it out at the gym yet again this Dussehra. Giving fans a sneak-peek into her extensive workout session, Hina flooded her social media handle with videos straight from the gym leaving us motivated enough this festive week.

Taking to her Instagram handle’s story feature, Hina shared the videos where she can be seen slaying the athleisure look. Donning a grey spaghetti paired with pink shorts, Hina even treated fans to a “mandfie” (a mandatory selfie) at the gym.

Check out Hina Khan’s latest workout videos and pictures here:

Hina Khan is one of the hottest and stylish actors in the Indian television industry. The diva who started her career with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlta Hai is now on her way to global domination and she is certainly putting her most fashionable foot forward. She makes regular appearances at events, graces the red carpet and has been busy shooting for a web series. She continues to have a large fan base of over 6.1 million followers and has a growing presence in the industry.

Hina Khan is an avid user of social media and often takes to her Instagram account to share glimpses of her personal life with her fans and followers. She was recently spotted making a dazzling appearance at Bigg Boss 13 for the episode ‘Weekend Ka Vaar ’. Hina looked hot AF in a yellow polka dot top and body-fitting long skirt. The matching ensemble looked striking at first glance with white polka dots smeared all over it.

On the professional front, Hina unveiled the first look of her debut movie, Lines, at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. Hina has also been roped in for Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked which is touted to be a horror flick. Apart from this, Hina has a psychological crime drama opposite Adhyayan Suman, titled Damaged Season 2. Her first look from Country of Blind, her debut Indo – Hollywood movie was also dropped recently.