Actor Hina Khan is travelling extensively across the world for her Bollywood projects. Now, her latest airport look has gone viral on social media, making fans ogle over her comfortable avatar. Lately, she took to Instagram to share pictures flaunting her style statement. In the photos, she can be seen donning a blue tank top teamed up with white pants, matching shrug and sneakers. She accessorised her look with hoop earrings, minimal makeup and hair tied in a neat ponytail. Needless to say, she looks hot in her most comfy airport look.

Earlier, Hina has uploaded her photos enjoying the weather in a white T-shirt teamed up with checkered pants and a green jacket. Donning a subtle makeup, she has styled her hair in soft curls leaving her tresses loose. The photos are from the sets of her web series Damaged 2. t is India’s first psychological drama having a woman as a serial killer. She captioned it as, “Embrace all that is you..Embrace the moment.. Embrace the glorious mess you are. (sic)”



Recently, she has been into the buzz for bidding goodbye to the iconic role of Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s show Kasautii Zindagii Kay. She has been replaced by the actor Aamna Shariff. Talking about being compared with Hina, she said, “I haven’t seen the show and so, didn’t get a chance to see the way Hina portrayed it. But I have heard she was doing a commendable job.”

Meanwhile, Hina has several film projects under her kitty. She will be making her Bollywood debut with The Lines. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. Another film under her kitty is Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl.