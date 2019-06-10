There is no looking back for Television actor Hina Khan. After an enchanting performance in Kasautii Zindagii Kay as Komolika, and sexy appearance at the red carpet in Cannes Film Festival, where she unveiled the poster of her film- Lines, she went on for further projects in Switzerland, Milan and Paris. Hina was also shooting for her film titled Wish List opposite UK-based actor Jitendra Rai and it is being directed by Rahat Kazmi. After her tight schedules and vacation, Hina is back to form in the gym. Recently, Hina shared a series of pictures and videos on social media wherein she is seen doing some heavy duty workouts

Hina Khan looks hot in all her pictures. She can be seen wearing black shorts paired with a neon green top and needless to say, she looks drop dead gorgeous. While sharing the picture, Hina wrote, “I go where I feel the most alive #Gym #LetsStayFit #MyGymSwagger #FitGirl #LetsBurnIt #HinasWorkOutStories.”

Take a look at the videos and pictures: