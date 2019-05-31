Exploring the London streets ahead of the shoot for her upcoming debut movie, Lines, television-turned-Bollywood diva Hina Khan has been putting the fashion police on immediate alert and how. Slaying with every look that she has donned during her excursion, Hina once again set fans gushing as she enjoyed her playtime with the “morning breeze.”

In the recently shared set of pictures, Hina can be seen standing against a railing, overlooking the Thames river, donning a sexy cream fur jacket over a brown and white chequered dress, paired with black stockings and black knee-length boots. Leaving her mid-parted hair open to flirt with the wind, Hina held them back with a tic-tac clip on both sides and accessorised her look with yellow frames and white stud earrings. Teasing fans to different angles and poses in the same look, Hina captioned the post as, “Morning Breeze” (sic).

View this post on Instagram Morning Breeze 💫 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on May 31, 2019 at 2:26am PDT

The actor was made her debut at Cannes Film Festival and slayed the red carpet with her stunning grey-gown look. She launched her debut film Lines and is now in Switzerland with her beau Rocky Jaiswal.

Before she bid adieu to Cannes, the actor got touristy and wondered on the streets and also gave her her fans a tour of the place through her lens.

Meanwhile, Lines is set in Kashmir during the times of Kargil war. The film revolves around the story of the lives of people staying close to the LOC. The film is directed by Hussain Khan and produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, and Zeba Sajid along with Jayant Jaiswal. Lines is a tragic love story and also features veteran actor Farida Jalal. At the Cannes Film Festival this year, the film’s first poster was released at India Pavilion session where Hina talked about the film along with the team.