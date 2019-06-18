It is just the second day of the week but procrastinations to grind are already riding a hyperbole but one look at the Lines star Hina Khan’s latest workout session and fans are left totally charged up. Posting sexy videos straight from the gym, Hina set grinding goals for fans who couldn’t stop marvelling at her post-workout glow which the television-turned-Bollywood actress happily flaunted.

Seen in a chic and sporty look as she clubbed a pair of red shorts with a black tank top teamed with a pair of red sneakers, Hina sported a fluffy bun on top of her head as she lifted weights or stretched and pulled up with the help of her trainer. Sharing all of it on her Instagram handle’s story feature, Hina also shared a picture of her lunch bowl which featured boiled veggies.

Check Out Hina’s latest workout videos here:

Hina Khan is a popular television actor who has created buzz on the social media for her appearance in Cannes Film Festival 2019. She often shares gym pictures to let her fans see how dedicated the actor is towards fitness.

After an enchanting performance in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 as Komolika, Hina Khan unveiled the poster of her film- Lines at the Cannes. She went on for further projects in Switzerland, Milan and Paris. Hina was also shooting for her film titled Wish List opposite UK-based actor Jitendra Rai and it is being directed by Rahat Kazmi.

Lines is expected to release in August 2019. Hina also managed to bag a role in Vikram Bhatt’s upcoming film and expressed her excitement about the same as well.