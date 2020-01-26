Actor Hina Khan dolled up in a beautiful organza saree for her latest appearance to promote her upcoming film titled Hacked. The actor gave a break to her Western outfits and picked an easy-breezy saree by Picchika. Hina shared a lot of photos of her latest look on Instagram. Not just the saree, Hina’s makeup with the outfit was perfectly on point. The actor tied her hair in a bun and wore purple lipstick to go with her look. It was a look right up Hina’s alley and she worked every bit of that saree.

Interestingly, it’s the same saree that actor Kareena Kapoor Khan wore during a promotional appearance of her then-upcoming film Good Newwz. Kareena picked a Picchhika saree to wear on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show and looked radiant in it.

The particular saree design by the brand is quite popular considering it seems very delicate and hand-painted. The big flowers on the saree are all hand-painted and radiate a softer look. Hina teamed her saree with a strapless blouse.

Take a look here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAM #NoWhereToHide (@realhinakhan) on Jan 25, 2020 at 9:24am PST

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SAM #NoWhereToHide (@realhinakhan) on Jan 25, 2020 at 9:17am PST



Hina, on the other hand, kept her look simple and added a pair of small Kundan earrings to go with her look. The actor flaunted the beautiful pallu of her saree and looked gorgeous. There are no doubts about the same.

Meanwhile, the actor is currently promoting Hacked these days in which she plays the role of a working woman who is stalked by a teenager to a deadly level. The trailer of the film has been appreciated by the audience.