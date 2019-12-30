Hina Khan has been pulling out all the stops as she continues to promote her song Raanjhana. Her latest all-tangy colour suit is power dressing goals. The actor’s suit has extended frills detailing. The suit has been designed by ITURISH and she has teamed it with brown and black leopard print Zara pumps. She also wore a neck chain by Esme By Aashna Dalmia and got thin eyeliner with a peach nude that elevated her already sexy look.

Hina Khan looks fabulous in formals and we must say that don’t miss her hair game, she is just rocking it. The actor never misses a chance to share her daily routine. First of all in the morning, she hit the gym and then went to shoot and this daily routine. Leaving her beautiful golden-streaked hair mid-parted, Hina flaunted the neckpiece which was a win-win with the fashion police.

By now, we all know that Hina Khan loves to get decked up from head to toe. And she loves to flaunt the accessories that she has handpicked for her looks. She completed her look with nude makeup, kohled eyes with a dash of mascara and that’s all the beauty you need to see.

Check the pictures here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Dec 30, 2019 at 4:38am PST

View this post on Instagram 🔥 A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Dec 30, 2019 at 4:42am PST