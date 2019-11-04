If there’s one thing Hina Khan has learned to ace, it’s making each and every one of her sartorial showcases count—be it an airport look or a red carpet number. The Lines actor who is currently shooting for Damaged 2, has shared a series of pictures on her Instagram in a statement-making power suit.

Hina Khan looks fabulous in formals and we must say that don’t miss her hair game, she is just rocking it. The actor never misses a chance to share her daily routine. First of all in the morning, she hit the gym and then went to shoot and this her daily routine. Leaving her beautiful golden-streaked hair mid-parted, Hina flaunted the neckpiece which was a win-win with the fashion police.

By now, we all know that Hina Khan loves to get decked up from head to toe. And she loves to flaunt the accessories that she has handpicked for her looks. She completed her look with nude makeup, kohled eyes with a dash of mascara and that’s all the beauty you need to see.

Take a look at Hina Khan’s latest pics:

PC: https://www.instagram.com/realhinakhan/

Be it traditional wear or a sexy cocktail dress, she knows how to carry it with a style. Hina has always impressed her girl fans with fashion sense and makeup.

A few days ago, Hina shared a PDA pic of her with boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal. She kissed him in the middle of the car drive. Hina treated fans to the mushy picture and the mercury has not come down since then. Seen slaying in an all-white ensemble, with a beaded clip holding her flicks in place, Hina flaunted her bob ponytail before treating fans to the ultimate picture. Not just her attire with the teel eyeliner too stole fans hearts as they set their eyes upon the shared pictures and videos. Talking about the now-viral picture, Rocky can be seen behind the wheels, pouting as Hina landed a glossy pink peck on his cheek.