Looking as easy breezy as the Parisian weather, Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star Hina Khan set fans hearts fluttering with her latest smouldering look at Cannes 2019. Posing in the serene landscape, the Lines actor looked like a snowflake in shades of blue ensemble and broke the Internet with her viral pictures.

In the shared pictures, Hina can be seen donning a light blue shredded shirt paired with ripped palazzo pants and silver-coloured heels. Accessorising her look with a pair of sapphire-stoned earrings and silver finger rings, Hina looked ravishing as tassels of loose hair from her low ponytail flew occasionally across her face with the breeze.

Check Hina’s day 4 look here:

View this post on Instagram ❄️ A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on May 18, 2019 at 1:48am PDT

Television-turned-Bollywood actor Hina Khan, who took a step forward in her career by gracing Cannes Film Festival in gorgeous outfits, has finally revealed the first look of her debut film Lines. Set in Kashmir, during the times of Kargil war, the film revolves around the story of the lives of people staying close to the LOC. The film is directed by Hussain Khan and produced by Rahat Kazmi, Tariq Khan, and Zeba Sajid along with Jayant Jaiswal. Lines is a tragic love story and also features veteran actor Farida Jalal. At the Cannes Film Festival this year, the film’s first poster was released at India Pavilion session where Hina talked about the film along with the team.