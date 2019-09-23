Slaying like a pro, not just before the camera on sets but also in candid posts on her social media handle, TV sensation Hina Khan made fans go crazy again with her recent picture on Instagram. While many avoid a close-up look, Hina attempted a sunkissed selfie at close quarters of her face and fans can’t stop gazing at the beautiful details.

Hina Khan is an avid user of Instagram and keeps her fans posted with her day to day life. In the shared picture, the hottie Komolika can be seen wearing a nude shade of pink on her lips with a touch of mascara highlighting her eyelashes and hair falling down to one side of her face in soft curls as she gave a sensuous expression for the lens. She captioned the picture as, “Sunkissed”.

Hina made fans’ hearts skip a beat as she posted the picture from her the sets of Damaged 2. It is India’s first psychological drama having a woman as a serial killer. She gives a candid pose as she is looking out from a window.

Take a look at Hina’s self-love picture:

A few days ago, Hina shared a series of monochromatic pictures on Instagram which stormed the internet. Her sensuous hot pictures in a sexy black lingerie teamed up with a satin shrug is liked and shared by millions of followers. She looked sexy than never before avatar and left her tresses loose into soft curls. “Throw me to the wolves and I will come back leading the pack🖤 #Mood”, Hina captioned the pics.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on Sep 19, 2019 at 9:14am PDT

Meanwhile, the actor has several film projects under her kitty. She will be making her Bollywood debut with The Lines. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. Another film under her kitty is Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl. Talking about the film, Hina told Times of India, “Most girls, who want to become film actresses, look for roles in commercial movies. But every actress can’t wait forever to land a role opposite a big Bollywood actor. Also, I think that it’s important to be part of a film that has scope for you to perform. That is the reason I chose to debut with ‘Lines’, and now, I’m doing ‘The Country of The Blind’.”