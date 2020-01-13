Glamming up our social media feeds early this week, television sensation Hina Khan left fans drooling over her flood of viral pictures on Monday. Brushing aside our Monday blues completely into a corner, Hina flaunted her sartorial elegance like a true diva.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hina shared a slew of pictures featuring her in a pink and green printed Kaftan. The thigh-high dress added ooze to oomph and fans couldn’t stop ogling. Putting the fashion police on immediate alert, Hina slew away to glory. Striking sensuous poses for the camera, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 star looked ravishing. accessorising her look with a pair of beaded hoop earrings, Hina pulled back her hair in a half-clutch. Wearing nude makeup, the stunner completed the look with a pair of pink stilettoes. Letting the pictures do all the talking, Hina left the caption with only style credits.

Check out Hina’s latest sizzling pictures here:

On the professional front, she was last seen in Arijit Singh’s song ‘Raanjhana’ opposite Priyank Sharma. She has several film projects under her kitty. She will be making her Bollywood debut with The Lines. She will also be seen in Wish List and Vikram Bhatt’s North of Srinagar. Another film under her kitty is Indo-Hollywood film, The Country of The Blind where she will be playing the role of a visually challenged girl. She also has Vikram Bhatt’s Hacked under her kitty.

Recently, the makers of Damaged 2 released the poster and the trailer of the web series. This will mark Hina’s debut in the digital world. The series revolves around the life of a single woman and an obsessed hacker. Talking about the same, Vikram Bhatt said in a statement, “I have put aside the horrors of the spirit world to talk about the horrors of the real world and our vulnerable lives on the Internet is one such horror. It just takes one Hacker with enough motivation to ruin your life.”