New Delhi: A day to mark the popularity of Hindi as an official language, Hindi Diwas is celebrated on September 14 across India. On this day in 1949, India had adopted Hindi written in Devanagari script as the official language of the country.

Spoken by nearly 250 million people as the original language, Hindi is the fourth language of the world.

Though the day is generally celebrated by the Central government, many private organisations and voluntary groups have also started celebrating this day.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has planned a number of events to mark this day today. Home Minister Amit Shah will present Rajbhasha Awards to chiefs of various departments, ministries and offices for their outstanding performances in promoting the language today to mark Hindi Diwas.

Meanwhile, many political leaders took to Twitter to convey their best wishes to mark Hindi Diwas.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a tweet said, “My best wishes to all on #HindiDiwas. We should respect all languages and cultures equally. We may learn many languages but we should never forget our mother-language,” he said.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s office also took to Twitter to conveyed his greetings on the occasion of Hindi Diwas to the people in Telangana.

“CM conveyed his greetings to the admirers of Hindi language and literature around the world. #HindiDiwas,” reads the CMO’s Twitter handle.

The Rajasthan Hindi Granth Academy has also planned to honour 200 authors at its golden jubilee celebrations today in Jaipur.