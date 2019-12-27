Kanpur: At a time, when the nation is agitating over the Citizenship Amendment Act, the state of Uttar Pradesh has been particularly affected by the ongoing violent protests, resulting in numerous tragic deaths.

In such volatile times, pulling off a wedding can get extremely difficult, more so if you are a Muslim.

The same happened with Hasnain Farooquee from Pratapgarh, who, in the wake of ongoing protests, was doubtful if his wedding to Zeenat would be possible. On 21st December, he called the bride’s family and said he didn’t know how to safely take his baraat through the curfew-hit region.

That’s when something beautiful happened. When Zeenat’s neighbour, Vimal Chapadiya came to know about the problem, he, along with two of his friends, spoke to the groom and assured that they would get the baraat safely to its destination.

Chapadiya and his friends, Somnath Tiwari and Neeraj Tiwari, got all their friends together and when the 70-odd ‘baraatis’ of the Muslim groom arrived, the Hindu boys formed a human chain around them and escorted them from the Bakarganj crossing to the wedding venue which was about a kilometre away.

Vimal and his friends even stayed back until the bidai and ensured that the bride and groom were safe. Chapadiya, who works as an administrator in a private school, said that he merely did what he felt was right.

“I have seen the bride, Zeenat, grow up. She is like my younger sister. How could I let her heart be broken? We are neighbours and I had to stand with the family in times of distress,” he said.

Such a wonderful gesture, in such times!