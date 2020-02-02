New Delhi: The Punjab government wants to experiment with online sale and delivery of liquor for the first. The new excise policy for the financial year 2020-21 has a provision for sale of liquor on e-commerce sites. If this comes to effect, then Punjab will be the first state in the country to have online delivery of liquor.

However, Punjab is not the first state to have come up with the idea.

Maharashtra

In 2018, the Maharashtra government planned to facilitate home delivery of liquor to curb drunken driving. But it had to put the plan on the backburner as several activists protested against the move.

Karnataka

Karnataka too had a few sites offering online delivery of liquor. But in 2019, the Karnataka High Court ruled out the possibility of online ordering and delivery of liquor in the state as there is no such provision in the Karnataka Excise Act.

Now coming back to Punjab, the new excise policy has proposed to introduce a platform for online home delivery only in Mohali now — on a trial basis. However, without consulting the respective stakeholders no final decision will be taken. While the move will boost the liquor industry, it is likely to draw legal hurdles — apart from criticisms.

The SAD has condemned the government saying that instead of providing ‘ghar-ghar rozgar’, the government is determined to provide ‘ghar-ghat sharab’.