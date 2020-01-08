Indian Railways has been hard at work trying to reduce the number of mishaps and also make the whole travel experience a comfortable one for passengers. However, their services failed. Recently, a shocking incident was reported by many passengers on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express train as they were served with stale fungus bread and expired butter for breakfast. Several passengers, including 40 women, fell ill, allegedly due to food poisoning.

As per the reports, Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express was stopped at Surat station after several passengers complained of uneasiness. Sources told Zee Media that the passengers fell ill after they were served bread and butter of bad quality.

One of the Twitter users took to social media and wrote, “Disgusting breakfast being served by the catering team of Shatabdi Express – 12009. The staff deliberately served expired food products during the meals. It can’t get more pathetic than this. The authorities are absolutely not bothered about health issues.#irctc #PiyushGoyal”

The Indian Railway said that immediate action has been taken against the catering contractor and a fine of two lakhs has been imposed on the contractor. IRCTC suspended it’s onboard catering supervisor and served termination notice to the authorised caterer of the Mumbai- Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express.

Passengers registered complaints stating the entire coach was served stale bread. “I have been travelling in Shatabdi express for 18 years and never had any bad experience. However, this morning, I saw the bread had expired. Many other passengers also raised this issue,” said passenger Himang Bhatt.

He further said, “Some passengers even spotted fungus on the bread. We officially registered a complaint. IRCTC was quick to respond and officers got in the train at Vadodara station to inspect,” said passenger Bhatt.

The samples of other food materials served in Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express have been collected and sent to NABL accredited laboratories for further testing.