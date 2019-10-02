Bhojpuri bombshell Monalisa is once again here to rule the hearts of her fans. The actor, who’s a popular face of the Bhojpuri film industry, shared new photos of herself on Instagram in a casual appearance. This time, it’s a glimpse from Monalisa’s off-duty look and the one in which she’s not wearing another gorgeous piece of saree. Monalisa is seen wearing a white T-shirt with a pair of lace denim shorts. The picture is clicked at what seems like an outdoor location shoot for one of her projects.

The actor posted two pictures on Wednesday morning and gave a beautiful caption to her post. She talked about how a person cherishes the experience of visiting a beautiful place for a lifetime. The caption on her post read, “When You Leave A Beautiful Place… You Carry It With You … Wherever You Go 😍…. #goodmorning #calm #peace #beautiful #location #mind #positivevibes” (sic)

Apart from her supernatural show Nazar that airs on Star Plus, Monalisa is also seen in actor Maniesh Paul’s latest celebrity chat show. The actor recently shot for a few episodes with Maniesh and for the same, wore some stunning sarees. Her Instagram timeline is filled with her pictures in which she can be seen rocking the sexy six-yard number. Her latest black and red saree appearance just stole many hearts. She captioned her post as, “Keep Calm and Be a Lady in Red ❤️❣️💄… #moviemastiwithmanieshpaul #shine #glow #red ” (sic)

The actor is one of the most sought after female faces on Hindi television and has become a household name with her stints in Bigg Boss and Nazar. Monalisa is married to actor Vikrant Singh Rajpoot and their wedding took place on Bigg Boss itself.