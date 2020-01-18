Mouni Roy is a household name in India. Being one of the country’s most famous Bollywood celebrities has its perks. For one, you get to travel the world sometimes for work assignments, and other times to take a break from work. Mouni, who is the queen of a million Indian hearts, loves to take vacations and post amazing photos of her trips on Instagram. Be it the stunning photos from Mounis Goa vacation or the drool-worthy Mouni Roy images from her Dubai trip, her Instagram account is full of inspiring travel memoirs.

Mouni Roy surely knows how to keep her fans pleased and on their toes all the time. Her most recent photos showcase her Colombo, Sri Lankan vacation where she seems to be making the best of the time. Earlier, she shared her ill picture with fans where she expressed that she is not well. The caption of her post read, “Tears , painkillers and hazelnut americano 🤕🐣”.

After a few hours, Mouni shared a few hot pics in a red dress and she seems to be having a good time with raising the temperatures with her gorgeous looks. She completed the look with scarlet red lips and curled hair. “Home for the dreamer , also the tired ! Zzzzzzzzzzzzz!!”, Mouni wrote.

Have a look: