Not in a mood to get ready this monsoon? Nia Sharma shares a trick for a low-key day. The Jamai Raja actor took to Instagram to share a picture in a blue basic shirt and she is no doubt killing the look. Her Instagram feed is a treat to eyes and fashion goals for everyone. She effortlessly completed the look with nude makeup and soft curls. While sharing the pictures, Nia wrote, “Love 💕 to you baby!

@cashmakeupartistry @sankpalsavita”.

Ranked third amongst the sexiest Asian women, Nia Sharma is a perfect blend of sugar, spice, and everything that can be called hot and sexy. Her sensuous expression in the latest pic is what you can’t miss. Most of the times the actor wears white and this time she used a pastel blue colour for the day.

Check Nia Sharma’s pic: