Nia Sharma’s latest video track Hor Pila has once again left fans smitten. The song features Nia sensuously grooving to the peppy beats and is a sure treat for fans. Crooned by Jyotica Tangri, the song has been penned by Kumaar with music credited to Ramji Gulati. The song video has been watched 3,580,407 times.
Nia Sharma started her career in the serial ‘Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha’ but she became a household name as Manvi from the ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’. She was paired opposite Kushal Tandon. She was last seen in the Colors reality show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.