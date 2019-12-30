Esha Gupta is one such hot actor who rarely is seen on a magazine cover. After witnessing her hot pictures on Instagram, she is now on the cover of Fablook Magazine. In the last one year, we have seen a drastic change in Esha’s sartorial choices. The actor was recently spotted on the cover of Fablook magazine’s December issue and needless to say, Esha looked smoking hot as a picture in a beige and black dress from designer Bani Pasricha’s collection.

Esha sensuously poses for the pic and keeps her hair tied up. Her eyes are doing all the talking. Her makeup is done by Reshmaa Merchant, she completed her look with messy hair and it will definitely make you fall in love with her. While sharing the pictures on Instagram, she captioned her post as “@fablookmagazine 📸 @trishasarang Styled by @milliarora7777 @swityshinde

Hair @tinamukharjee Makeup @reshmaamerchant Outfit @bani.pasricha Jewels @p.p.jewellers Pr @akshat_gutgutia”.

Esha Gupta was last seen portraying the role of a cop in Ashok Nanda’s One Day: Justice Delivered alongside actor Anupam Kher. She will next be seen in Ameesha Patel’s production, Desi Magic. The film stars Ameesha along with Zayed Khan and is directed by Mehul Atha.

She is in Bollywood for a long time. The model turned actor entered the industry with crime thriller Jannat 2, along with Love Guru Emraan Hashmi and the film was a great success at the box office. She also got nominated for Best Female Debut for the film but later Mata Sanam Award for Best Female Debut. The eye-catching actress is also Winner of Miss India International held in the year 2007. She also represented India at Miss International pageant.