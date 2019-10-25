Actor Hina Khan who recently attended the Gold Awards 2019 wearing a blush pink coloured gown, looked like a million bucks in her one-shouldered gown that had ruffle and stone detailing. Hina won four awards at Gold Awards. She won the Best Actress in a Negative Role award along with the Most Fit Actor and the TV Personality of The Year award. Also, a special award was given to her for her journey to the Cannes International Film Festival earlier this year.

Recently, the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor took to Instagram to share a hot black and white picture where she is flaunting her embellished gloves and gown. Her outfit has been designed by Zaid Nakad, who also designed her Cannes red carpet gown. The accessories are from Manubha Jewels. The bombshell completed her look in a neat bun and posed sensually for the camera.

Take a look at Hina Khan:

The actor, who consciously puts efforts behind her every look before attending any public event, also did the same this time as well. Hina chose a blush pink one-shouldered ruffled and embellished gown to wear at the high on glam-event.

Here is the complete look:



The choice of the colour of Hina’s gown comes like a breath of fresh air considering most female actors were dressed up in bright colours.