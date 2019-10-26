Housefull 4 starring Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda was released on October 25 after much hype. Akshay’s fans are rolling over the chair while watching the film however, the critics did not say well about the film. As per one of the trade analysts, the movie also registered a disappointing occupancy on day 1.

Where Akshay Kumar and Housefull’s fans are reviewing the film blockbuster, there are a few who are roasting the Sajid-Farhad directorial flick on Twitter with most comparing the movie to garbage. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote in capital letters ‘DISAPPOINTING‘. ” #OneWordReview… #HouseFull4: DISAPPOINTING. Rating: 1 ½ star. Tries too hard to make you laugh but fails miserably… Bad writing, terrible direction, over the top performances… Weakest film in #HouseFull franchise. #HouseFull4Review”.

There are some of the hilarious memes and jokes that will make you laugh quietly.

Have a look here:

Today I Left 2 Ticket’s Of #Housefull4 in My Car….! Someone Broke The Window & Left 2 More…..!#Housefull4Review pic.twitter.com/OV39kVuzr6 — Amarjeet Shinde ✨ (@imANShinde5555) October 25, 2019