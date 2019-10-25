Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol and Pooja Hegde starrer Housefull 4 has been apparently leaked online by infamous film piracy website Tamilrockers on the very first day of its release and the worst part is that the movie has been leaked in HD quality. The movie was released today, October 25, 2019.

Housefull 4 is based on a reincarnation plot, narrates the story of two eras, i.e 1419 and 2019 and also has Johny Lever and Chunky Panday in supporting roles and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a special appearance. Twitterati has gone crazy as they laugh out loud on the-out-of-the-box punches and one-liners on the first day first show. This might impact on the film’s earrings after it got leaked online. People in large numbers downloaded the film and started watching online on their gadgets.

Following the leak, movie buffs wrote to the Tamil Film Producers Council (TFPC) seeking legal action against the website for the leak. Earlier this month, the website had leaked Saif Ali Khan’s Laal Kaptaan after which the council stated that in order to prevent the site from pirating movies, theatre owners have to ward off people using cameras and mobile phones in cinema halls.

However, this is not the first time that they have leaked a film. Earlier, films such as Aruvam, Chhichhore, JudgeMentall Hai Kya, Super 30, Kabir Singh, Raatchasi, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Pakkiri, X-Men Dark Phoenix, Sacred Games 2, Mission Mangal, Saaho, Nerkonda Paarvai, Kabir Singh too suffered from piracy.

Earlier, Delhi High Court has directed the Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to block the access to the website that promotes piracy. Some of the piracy websites that are under the scanner are Tamilrockers, EZTV, Katmovies and Limetorrents. The court has also issued directions to The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Ministry of Information & Technology to suspend the domain names of the piracy website that infringes the copyright of production houses.