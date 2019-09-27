The makers of Housefull 4 have released the trailer on Friday. Sajid Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment film features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde in the lead. The film is based on reincarnation with a house full of comedy. The film narrates the story of two eras, i.e 1419 and 2019 and also has Johny Lever and Chunky Panday in supporting roles and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a special appearance.
The trailer of Housefull 4 has left Twitterati to go crazy as they laugh out loud on the-out-of-the-box punches and one-liners as they wait on the edge for the movie’s release. Also, it has already a hit with meme lovers on Twitter. The internet has made full use of them by turning them into jokes and memes.
Housefull 4 is the fourth film in the successful comedy franchise. It has been shot in Rajasthan and London and each character has a dual role in the story. It’s slated to release on October 25.
