The makers of Housefull 4 have released the trailer on Friday. Sajid Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment film features Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda and Pooja Hegde in the lead. The film is based on reincarnation with a house full of comedy. The film narrates the story of two eras, i.e 1419 and 2019 and also has Johny Lever and Chunky Panday in supporting roles and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in a special appearance.

The trailer of Housefull 4 has left Twitterati to go crazy as they laugh out loud on the-out-of-the-box punches and one-liners as they wait on the edge for the movie’s release. Also, it has already a hit with meme lovers on Twitter. The internet has made full use of them by turning them into jokes and memes.

Take a look at the reactions here:

#Housefull4Trailer Crossed 50K Likes In Just 22 Minutes ♥️🔥 Fastest For An Akshay Kumar Starrer & 3rd Fastest For Any Bollywood Teaser/Trailer !!#Housefull4Trailer #Housefull4 — Dᴀᴍᴏɴ Sᴀʟᴠᴀᴛᴏʀᴇ 🎭 (@Akshay_Brigade) September 27, 2019

#Housefull4Trailer

* VFX 🔥🔥

* Scale 🔥🔥

* Comedy 😻🔥🔥

* Looks 🔥😻

And Akshay Kumar Back In Comedy 😻🔥 Blockbuster🔥 A Complete Entertainer ✨

Highest Diwali Grosser Loading!! pic.twitter.com/TrCN0N9eQG — Mumin (@ImMumin) September 27, 2019

Who says he is 52?? He doesn’t look even one day more younger than 25. Evergreen actor @akshaykumar 😍😍#Housefull4Trailer pic.twitter.com/yxKkoQvybq — Shreya (@ishreyaaa) September 27, 2019

Here are some negative reviews of Housefull 4 trailer as netizens didn’t like it at all:

#Housefull4Trailer – Not so good, neither not so bad.

VFX looking good. Acting in modern era scenes is more better than that in periodic era scenes.

Masses mein chal jaayegi, urban audiences ka thoda doubtful lagg ra. — BALKIRAT SINGH (@BALKIRATSINGH2) September 27, 2019

I was laughing while watching #Housefull4Trailer not bcoz of Comedy or hilarious punch, just bcoz that “why I am watching this shits like an idiot”#Housefull4 — Aditya Prakash Rahi (@beingRahi094) September 27, 2019

Housefull 4 is the fourth film in the successful comedy franchise. It has been shot in Rajasthan and London and each character has a dual role in the story. It’s slated to release on October 25.

Watch the trailer here: