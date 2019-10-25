The much-awaited romedy film Housefull 4 has hit the silver screens on Friday, October 25. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead. The prequels have had a great impact on the audience and now it’s time for the fourth instalment of Housefull. The Sajid-Farhad directorial flick has a great cast already and industry people and netizens are enjoying the laughter riot but there are a few who are disappointed with the story.

Arshad Warsi took to Twitter to share his feedback on Housefull 4 “Saw #Housefull4 last night, laughed till I cried. The film & @akshaykumar are INSANELY FUNNY. @kritisanon@kriti_official Pooja Hegde @Riteishd @thedeol @ChunkyThePanday Johnny Lever Ranjit, thank you so much for cracking me up… this one is a must-watch.”

Mukesh Chhabra says, “A riot of laughter #Housefull4 will leave you in splits throughout. The comic timing, the dialogues and the execution by all the actors will keep you laughing non-stop. Donno how I didn’t die laughing especially @akshaykumar pa ji. In such a funny film @kritisanon just nailed all the emotional scenes #Housefull4 and @Riteishd bhai kaise kar lete ho ?? Aap yeh sab tell me ??”

One of the Twitter users wrote, “Interval #Housefull4 Fully Hilarious Not a single dull moment @akshaykumar Sir as BALA pura faad daala comedy King’.

Interval #Housefull4

Fully Hilarious

Not a single dull moment @akshaykumar Sir as BALA pura faad daala

Comedy King pic.twitter.com/7Bh0K7ekje — JKS (@TheBestBoyJKS) October 25, 2019

But there are a few who are not liking the content:

#Housefull4Review Do I Need To Say Anything Better To Skip This Film And Save Your Money

1.5 #Housefull4 pic.twitter.com/zOLVnCWYiY — CHULBUL RADHE (@Being__RADHE) October 25, 2019



Housefull 4 is directed by Farhad Samji, who stepped in to replace Sajid Khan after the latter was accused of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement. The film will clash at the Diwali box office with Rajkummar Rao’s Made in China, and Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar’s Saand Ki Aankh.