Mumbai: Well no celebration in our lives is complete without a dose of Bollywood songs. We love them, we hate them, but we can’t live without them! But in a recent instance, one such Bollywood song created a much bigger impact as it helped a woman trace her home.

Maria, a woman with speech and hearing disability, found her home in Mumbai after watching a song from Aamir Khan’s film Akele Hum Akele Tum.

As per a report in The News Minute’s, 20 years ago, Maria had unknowingly reached Kattappana in Idukki, looking lost and upset. The autorickshaw drivers who spotted the girl standing clueless at the bus stop all day, took her to the police station. Because she couldn’t speak and hear, she was unable to tell the police officials the name of the place she belonged. However, she wrote down her name as Amina, and conveyed that she has five siblings.

Unable to locate her home, the police then took her to an ashram and she remained in Kerala, learning about the state’s culture. She eventually met Rodymon in the ashram where he worked as a volunteer and they got married.

20 years on, when Maria was watching Akele Hum Akele Tum with her husband, she told him in sign language that this was the place they’d been looking for, a park somewhere in Mumbai. As soon as Rodymon got to know about this he contacted the director of the film, Mansoor Khan.

Rodymon said, “I met him in Ooty last week. He said the location was Fantasy Land Amusement Park in Mumbai. But Maria’s home is an hour or more away from that park. She says there is an Indian flag on a heart-shaped base in her colony. There are rows of houses and stone-laid roads between them, through which autorickshaws and bikes pass. There is also a railway track near it. We are now trying to locate the colony based on these landmarks.”