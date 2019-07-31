Actor Amitabh Bachchan often says that he has a big legacy to look after. One of the many things that we have learnt from this master actor is how to take pride in your family, relations, your life choices and working hard to ensure the respect around your family name. Now, in his latest blogpost, Big B has talked about another very important subject. Usually the one to be writing about life, inspirations and things that touch him on a daily basis, the senior Bachchan this time wrote about the caste system and how his father – respected poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan fought against it.

The megastar then revealed why his surname was changed from Srivastav to Bachchan by his father. Amitabh Bachchan wrote that Bachchan was the pen name his father gave to himself and later when he was to get an admission in a school, both his parents decided to transfer the pen name Bachchan to his surname. That’s how ‘Srivastav’ turned into ‘Bachchan’ for AB since childhood.

“The caste system in the land has been prevalent for centuries, followed diligently by many and now defied by many too, (it is) an ailment that has plagued our society or not by some. Babuji was born in a Kayasth home and a Srivastav. But his temperament was always against the ailment of caste, his nome de plume, his ‘takhallus’ his pen name he designed as ‘BACHCHAN’,” the actor explained in his blog.

He went on to narrate the importance of a pen name for a poet and what it meant for his father. “Poets writers of great eminence often designed their names with a nom de plume. So ‘Bachchan’ became my Father’s pen name, his poetic nom de plume but it lent credence of its concept later when I was born, on being admitted to my first school, and being asked by the teachers what surname of this boy was to be filled in the admission form my Mother and father had a quick discussion and it was decided that ‘Bachchan’ would be the family surname,” the actor wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan, therefore, became the first bearer of the new family surname. He said, “And it has remained so and shall remain so… My Father… the Bachchan (and) I the proud bearer of this surname.”