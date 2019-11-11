Hyderabad: A few days back, a heartbreaking picture of a small girl from Hyderabad, peeping into a classroom with an empty bowl, went viral on social media. The sad story, which moved many online, however, has now got a happy ending with the little girl getting admission in the very same school.

And all credit goes to the power of social media which made the image go viral.

The picture finally caught the attention of National Convenor Venkat Reddy at MV Foundation, which works for girl child rights. Saddened by her plight, Reddy came forward to help the girl enroll in the school so that she will get a mid-day meal every day.

#SocialMedia4SocialGood

Originally published in a Telugu daily, the picture, titled ‘Akali Choopu’, meaning a hungry look, was clicked at the Deval Jham Singh Government High School in Gudimalkapur. The picture depicted the girl, Mothi Divya waiting outside a classroom of a government school in the hope of getting some food.

As per reports, Divya is the daughter of a garbage collector and a sweeper residing in a nearby slum. After her parents left for work, she used to visit the school daily in the hope of getting some leftovers from the food distributed in the mid-day meal.

Well, no more now!

Springing into action, Reddy first coordinated with his foundation and a few other volunteers and spoke with the school authorities in order to get Divya enrolled in the same school. Much to the delight of netizens, Reddy then shared a photo of Divya wearing a school uniform for the first time and standing with her parents.

In another post, Reddy said the girl was very happy to finally get admission to the school and enjoy a good meal.

Such a heart-warming story, right?