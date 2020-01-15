Shimla: On Tuesday, Himachal Pradesh’s Department of Tourism and Civil Aviation entered the Guinness World Records by preparing 1,995 kg of ‘khichdi’ served in a single utensil at the Tattapani Tourism Festival held at Karsog in Mandi district.

It took a team of 25 chefs to cook such massive amount of the dish, in a vessel weighing 270 kg, that was especially acquired from Jagadhari in Haryana. Meanwhile, the chefs’ team from Holiday Home hotel in Shimla took five hours, from 4 AM to 9 AM, to prepare the stew.

A total of 405 kg rice, 190 kg pulses, 90 kg ghee, 55 kg spices and over 1,000 litres of water were required to cook the dish.

‘Khichdi’, which is a traditional dish made of rice and lentils, was then served to devotees on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who was also present on the occasion, lauded the Department of Tourism’s efforts in cooking ‘khichdi’ on such a massive scale.

He later accepted the certificate on behalf of the state’s Tourism and Civil Aviation department from Guiness World Records for preparing the largest-ever ‘bean and rice’ dish.

The Chief Minister said the world record at Tattapani would further develop the place as a tourism hotspot.

Earlier, the record for making the largest amount of khichdi was held by celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor who made 918.8 kg of it, after he had represented the Indian ministry of food processing industries at an event in New Delhi on November 4, 2017.