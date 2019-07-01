Hrithik Roshan is gearing up for the release of his next film Super 30 which is based on the story of real-life mathematician, Anand Kumar from Bihar. Ahead of the film’s release, Hrithik, who is also known for his fantastic dance moves shared a video of him dancing to the famous Bhojpuri number Lolipop Lagelu with his film’s team.

Hrithik took to Instagram to share the video and captioned it, “Even in our worst state of despair , we must have the courage, strength and wisdom to stand up strong and change our attitude towards life situations and events . Stand up and dance if u have to !..U control. don’t let the environment control you . . . A very different side of super 30 class. I really enjoyed my young co actors who are from diverse backgrounds and most of them are facing the camera for the first time”.

The release date of Super 30 has been postponed twice. First, it was scheduled to hit the screens on January 25 this year. However, after Kangana Ranaut announced the same date for the release of Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, the makers of Hrithik’s film postponed the release date to July 26 citing delay in post-production work. Later, Balaji Motion Pictures announced that they are releasing Kangana’s next, Mental Hai Kya, on the same date which gave rise to the same Box Office clash buzz. To avoid this, Hrithik and the makers once again shifted the release date and announced that they were coming 14 days prior – on July 12.