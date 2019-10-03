Photographs of Harpy Eagle are all over the internet and creating buzz for its look. The reason behind it getting viral is – huge size and the looks. People think it’s a man dressed in a costume. The images shared by a Twitter user and a Reddit user show the Harpy eagle from different angles. In one of the pics, a man is also seen with the eagle and in another pic, a collage of three images with a close up of the eagle’s face is shown. The captions accompanying the posts identify the bird as Harpy Eagle and it is the largest of its kind in the world.

While checking the facts on the internet, the Harpy eagle is a neotropical species of eagle. It is also called the American Harpy eagle. It is the largest and most powerful raptor found in the rainforest, and among the largest extant species of eagles in the world.

Netizens on Twitter are surprised and shocked to see a mega bird like this. They are not convinced of the fact that this eagle is real. “It looks like a person wearing a costume,” wrote a user. “Maybe we are all just eagles wearing human costumes,” jokingly commented another.

Here’s how tweeple reacted on the pictures of Harpy Eagle:

Y’all the harpy eagle is a REAL BIRD pic.twitter.com/J8GUxdwGEX — Kari Paine (@KariPaine) October 3, 2019

Just discovered the Harpy Eagle…. friendly note that this thing is the size of a toddler… #birdsarecreepyaf #actualdinosaurs pic.twitter.com/1eIs1N4din — mostly rogue, kinda ginger (@a_rogue_ginger) October 2, 2019

Can people stop making up fake animals please 😂 Meet The Harpy Eagle, A Bird So Big, Some People Think It’s A Person In A Costume https://t.co/MjgqFgO4jE — ex barmaid, ex-chicken packer & ex-hausted by this (@PoppyCocktails) October 2, 2019

The harpy eagle is the largest eagle in the world. It’s talons are larger than a bear claw and its legs are as thick as a grown man’s wrist. pic.twitter.com/QfKyelDQrD — I love cats 🐈 (@ilovecats36) September 30, 2019

I have never seen a bird that wants to kick my ass more than this bird. The Harpy Eagle. pic.twitter.com/rWJnuJ6VV9 — Chocobi (@AwesomeChocobi) September 30, 2019

I thought this was fake… Harpy Eagle incredible bird!! How have I never seen this before!? pic.twitter.com/1JZoBRCazC — Marisa (@Eaco_M) September 30, 2019

Is it just me or this harpy eagle does look like the Night King? pic.twitter.com/VnWR8AFHZy — Alok Badri (@alok_TTID) October 2, 2019

