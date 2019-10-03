Photographs of Harpy Eagle are all over the internet and creating buzz for its look. The reason behind it getting viral is – huge size and the looks. People think it’s a man dressed in a costume. The images shared by a Twitter user and a Reddit user show the Harpy eagle from different angles. In one of the pics, a man is also seen with the eagle and in another pic, a collage of three images with a close up of the eagle’s face is shown. The captions accompanying the posts identify the bird as Harpy Eagle and it is the largest of its kind in the world.
While checking the facts on the internet, the Harpy eagle is a neotropical species of eagle. It is also called the American Harpy eagle. It is the largest and most powerful raptor found in the rainforest, and among the largest extant species of eagles in the world.
Netizens on Twitter are surprised and shocked to see a mega bird like this. They are not convinced of the fact that this eagle is real. “It looks like a person wearing a costume,” wrote a user. “Maybe we are all just eagles wearing human costumes,” jokingly commented another.
Here’s how tweeple reacted on the pictures of Harpy Eagle:
