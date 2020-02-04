New Delhi: Voting is undoubtedly the most important thing a citizen can do to support their democratic form of government. And in the wake of upcoming Delhi Assembly elections, it is imperative to exercise one’s right. Taking a note of the same, SpiceJet is using this opportunity and offering free tickets to select people who want to fly to Delhi to vote in the upcoming assembly elections on February 8.

However, SpiceJet said that the participants, who will be selected by the airline’s internal panel after their online registration, will have to bear all applicable taxes, surcharges, levies and any other additional costs incurred on the air tickets.

Dubbed as the ‘SpiceDemocracy’ initiative, the airline stated that if the departure to Delhi and return from the city is on February 8, it will refund the entire base fare on both tickets. Alternatively, flyers will be offered a one-way ticket, with the base fare waived off, if they plan to fly on February 7 and return on February 8 or fly on February 8 and return on February 9.

It’s never too late to bring a change. Fly back to Delhi

and vote. Your tickets are on us.

To register, visit https://t.co/8tvBvEQfuH .

Don’t forget to tell us about your inspiration to vote with #SpiceDemocracy. pic.twitter.com/HnISDQV5SA — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) February 4, 2020

The online registration for this initiative will remain open from January 31 to February 5 and the shortlisted participants will be informed on February 6, and will be provided a link to book tickets where the base fare is waived.

Those who have availed the offer are also required to upload a selfie on their Facebook, Instagram and Twitter profiles with their inked finger, along with #SpiceDemocracy.

Ajay Singh, Chairman and Managing Director, SpiceJet said, “Voting is a big part of democracy and unfortunately a lot of our working population who live away from their homes is unable to exercise this right. Now, SpiceJet gives voters of Delhi, an opportunity like never before to fly home to cast their vote. We will fly you home from anywhere in India and your tickets will be on us. We hope that with SpiceDemocracy, SpiceJet will help build a stronger and even more vibrant Indian democracy.”