Hyderabad: Well, the Biryani capital of India, Hyderabad is on a roll! After being declared ‘creative’ city in gastronomy category by UNESCO, there is another honour awaiting the city.

On Thursday, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) declared Hyderabad as the winner of the “Most Vegan-Friendly City” award for 2019. Hyderabad bagged the title for its top-notch vegan restaurants, dessert offerings and vegan community.

👏#Vegan power is on the rise! 👏 Hyderabad wins PETA India's "Most Vegan-Friendly City" Award for 2019: https://t.co/wiaTnVomus pic.twitter.com/7Z9M3C6B7I — PETA India (@PetaIndia) November 7, 2019

“Global interest in a vegan lifestyle has never been higher, and Hyderabad is leading the country in responding to it,” stated PETA India vegan outreach coordinator Kiran Ahuja, adding, “PETA India is honouring this special city for its growing vegan community and wealth of animal-free food options, and we encourage the city’s residents and visitors to take full advantage of them.”

A certificate and letter of congratulation was handed over to Mayor Bonthu Rammohan for providing an environment in which ‘vegan-friendly establishments can thrive, making the world a better place for humans, other animals, and the planet’.

“The city’s top vegan eateries include The Terrassen Cafe — Poets and Oats, a 100 per cent vegan restaurant, cafe and bakery that dishes up everything from pizza and burgers to smoothies and sandwiches, and Smart Alec Alternative Deli, a vegan eatery that offers fresh fare and a play area for companion animals,” PETA India wrote in a blog post on Thursday.

Some other notable restaurants include the Cookie Queen or The Lush Glaze, dairy-free ice cream delivery service Frozera, and Plantarium, the city’s first all-vegan store, which stocks an array of vegan treats, cosmetics and protein mixes.

Coincidentally, November is observed as World Vegan Month, and it’s only befitting for PETA to commemorate the occasion by giving Hyderabad the honour. Studies say that vegans are less prone to heart disease, strokes, diabetes, cancer, and obesity than meat-eaters are, and they have a smaller carbon footprint too.

(With Agency Inputs)